Q3 EPS Forecast for Fairfax Financial Reduced by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $41.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $42.07. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $166.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $47.64 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $45.89 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $61.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $60.25 by $1.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial raised Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fairfax Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,500.00.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $1,754.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $1,027.00 and a one year high of $1,833.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,757.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,563.17.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

