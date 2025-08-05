Q3 EPS Forecast for Fairfax Financial Reduced by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $41.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $42.07. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $166.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $47.64 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $45.89 EPS.
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $61.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $60.25 by $1.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of FRFHF opened at $1,754.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $1,027.00 and a one year high of $1,833.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,757.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,563.17.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.