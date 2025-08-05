Q3 EPS Forecast for Option Care Health Lowered by Analyst

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $38.00 price target on Option Care Health and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1,492.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

