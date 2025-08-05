Q3 EPS Forecast for Option Care Health Lowered by Analyst

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2025

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHFree Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $38.00 price target on Option Care Health and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

View Our Latest Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1,492.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.