Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

QGEN stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $483.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.66 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Qiagen by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 93.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

