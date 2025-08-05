Qorvo (QRVO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2025 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/30/2025 – Qorvo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum.

7/30/2025 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2025 – Qorvo was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2025 – Qorvo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

7/30/2025 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2025 – Qorvo was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2025 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2025 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2025 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2025 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2025 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2025 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2025 – Qorvo is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2025 – Qorvo was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/27/2025 – Qorvo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2025 – Qorvo had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/7/2025 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Qorvo stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 100.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $117.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,429,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

