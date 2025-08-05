QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

QCOM opened at $147.51 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

