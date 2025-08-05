Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 437 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 312,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,447,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $379,291,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 58,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average is $208.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

