Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Get Rambus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMBS

Rambus Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Rambus stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77.

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $101,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,221.84. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 105.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,386.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.