Rapid7 (RPD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $212.17 million for the quarter. Rapid7 has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.460 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.91 EPS.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 2,043.18% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 48.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 86,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPD

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.