Raymond James Financial Expects Lower Earnings for Cameco

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Raymond James Financial lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.65.

Cameco Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $75.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cameco has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Cameco by 1,029.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

