Raymond James Financial Forecasts TSE:BDG Q3 Earnings

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

