Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of National Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 11.49% 22.63% 14.02% National Research 12.78% 76.61% 18.33%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Recruit pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. National Research pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Recruit pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Research pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Recruit and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Research 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Recruit has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recruit and National Research”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $23.36 billion 3.93 $2.70 billion $0.36 32.58 National Research $143.06 million 2.18 $24.78 million $0.76 17.97

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than National Research. National Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Recruit beats National Research on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers HR solutions that support business clients’ recruiting and hiring activities and individual users’ job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. This segment also provides marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty. The company also offers marketing solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. In addition, it provides experience solutions, such as patient experience, employee engagement, health risk assessments, care transition, and improvement tools. Further, the company provides reputation solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization and ensure that timely and relevant content informs consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

