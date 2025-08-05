Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 45.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.22 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 6,160 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $187,202.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 89,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,162.47. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager bought 12,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $359,662.80. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,016,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,657,855.20. This represents a 1.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,082 shares of company stock worth $1,022,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Regional Management by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 3,899.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

