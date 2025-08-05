Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $244.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.6364.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:RGA opened at $176.77 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.06.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.