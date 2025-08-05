Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) vs. Teekay (NYSE:TK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Teekay alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teekay and Repsol”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $992.52 million 0.70 $133.77 million $1.41 5.34 Repsol $61.38 billion 0.28 $1.90 billion $0.64 23.30

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay. Teekay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Teekay and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 0 0 0 0 0.00 Repsol 1 4 2 1 2.38

Dividends

Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Teekay pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Repsol pays out 143.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Teekay has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay 10.96% 5.67% 5.08% Repsol 1.33% 8.99% 4.18%

Volatility and Risk

Teekay has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repsol beats Teekay on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services. As of March 1, 2024, the company operated a fleet of approximately 53 owned and chartered-in vessels. It serves energy and utility companies, major oil traders, large oil consumers and petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.