Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) versus PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Head-To-Head Contrast

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Republic Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -81.41% -25.04% Republic Services 12.97% 18.27% 6.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PureCycle Technologies and Republic Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 1 2 1 3.00 Republic Services 0 8 12 2 2.73

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.87%. Republic Services has a consensus price target of $262.1667, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Given Republic Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than PureCycle Technologies.

63.0% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Republic Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Services has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Republic Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$289.14 million ($1.17) -11.35 Republic Services $16.37 billion 4.42 $2.04 billion $6.76 34.26

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Republic Services beats PureCycle Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

