Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HASI Q2 Earnings

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HASI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:HASI opened at $25.67 on Monday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a current ratio of 11.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,221.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 161.54%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.