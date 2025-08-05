Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:FAR Q3 Earnings

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Foraco International in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Foraco International Price Performance

TSE:FAR opened at C$1.60 on Monday. Foraco International has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$112.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

Further Reading

