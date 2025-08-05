Research Analysts Set Expectations for Apple Q4 Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Apple in a research note issued on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2026 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $203.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

