Research Analysts Set Expectations for argenex Q3 Earnings

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenex in a report released on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $6.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenex’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $32.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $44.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $61.09 EPS.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGX. Robert W. Baird raised argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenex from $700.00 to $766.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $699.00 price target on argenex in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.81.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $690.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.64. argenex has a 1-year low of $475.65 and a 1-year high of $691.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,207,000 after purchasing an additional 824,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 673,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,977,000 after purchasing an additional 204,180 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

