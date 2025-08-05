Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:AEM Q3 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Cormark increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Friday, August 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.33.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$172.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$166.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$99.05 and a twelve month high of C$178.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 11,904 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.50, for a total value of C$2,029,632.00. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$3,379,960.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,456. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

