Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) Receives $6.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.3571.

Several brokerages have commented on RZLV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, June 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rezolve AI by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rezolve AI by 192.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RZLV opened at $3.09 on Friday. Rezolve AI has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

