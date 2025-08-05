Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) Receives $6.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.3571.
Several brokerages have commented on RZLV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, June 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.
Shares of RZLV opened at $3.09 on Friday. Rezolve AI has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.
Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
