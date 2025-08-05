RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RH were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 146.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $45,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RH by 100.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.35.

RH Stock Performance

RH opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.