Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 13,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 29,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMBI

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 1.3%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.