Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 58.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 25.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 16.72%. Analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RITM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jones Trading increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

