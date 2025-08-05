Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Robert Half stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,618,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,372,000 after buying an additional 184,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,293,000 after buying an additional 50,436 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,576,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,563,000 after buying an additional 325,241 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 80.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 27.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,348,000 after purchasing an additional 457,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

