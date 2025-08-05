Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Price

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.91.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $184.31 on Monday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average of $176.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $298,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 31.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

