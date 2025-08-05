Robert W. Baird Upgrades Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $260.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $209.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALG. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Alamo Group Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of ALG stock opened at $226.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.64. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $230.15. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,787.76. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,424.32. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,786,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

