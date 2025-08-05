Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CRK

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Shares of CRK opened at $16.24 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 64,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Comstock Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

