Roth Capital Comments on Celsius’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celsius in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50.

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 962,974 shares of company stock worth $44,658,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 1,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Celsius by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

