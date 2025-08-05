Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Itron Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Itron Stock Up 2.1%

ITRI stock opened at $125.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Itron has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Itron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Itron by 9.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $60,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,357.45. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $107,823.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,391.80. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,397. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.