Roth Capital Lowers Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $74.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NSP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NYSE:NSP opened at $48.20 on Monday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,786,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,432,000 after buying an additional 302,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,899,000 after buying an additional 78,888 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,370,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,314,000 after buying an additional 44,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,299,000 after buying an additional 377,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 787,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,273,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

