Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.33. 10,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 16,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.08% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

