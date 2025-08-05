Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $156.43 on Friday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $125.68 and a one year high of $191.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.91 and a 200 day moving average of $163.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.