Royal Gold (RGLD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock opened at $156.43 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $191.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royal Gold stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

