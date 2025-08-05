Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 165.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,927,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

