Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,314 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 52.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 289,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 290.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 200.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 8.2%

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.90. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

