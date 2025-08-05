Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Sanofi by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

