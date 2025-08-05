Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.79 and last traded at $92.79. 200,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 31,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.56.

Sanofi Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.20.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

