Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

