Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Estimate for INDB Q3 Earnings

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a report issued on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $63.96 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 156.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 296.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 95.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1,328.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

