Seaport Res Ptn Has Optimistic Outlook of SPXC Q3 Earnings

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for SPX Technologies in a report issued on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPXC. B. Riley assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

NYSE SPXC opened at $200.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.63 and its 200-day moving average is $150.33. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $200.98.

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

