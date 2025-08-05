Sempra Energy (SRE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.650 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.700 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SRE stock opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sempra Energy stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

