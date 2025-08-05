Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Sells Off Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). In a filing disclosed on August 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PPG Industries stock on July 30th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 7/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 7/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/18/2025.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average is $111.59. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 61.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,337,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after acquiring an additional 206,144 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PPG Industries by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 38.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

