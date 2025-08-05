Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ST

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.