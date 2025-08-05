Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Grows By 123.1%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, agrowthof123.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23.
Air T Company Profile
