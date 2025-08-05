Short Interest in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Grows By 109.2%

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,800 shares, anincreaseof109.2% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $120.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

Get Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF alerts:

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.0659 dividend. This is a positive change from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF

About Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,146,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 216,068 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,442,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 220,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.