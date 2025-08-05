Short Interest in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Grows By 109.2%

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,800 shares, anincreaseof109.2% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $120.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.0659 dividend. This is a positive change from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF
About Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF
The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.