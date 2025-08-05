Short Interest in Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Rises By 442.9%

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,600 shares, anincreaseof442.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BUKS opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Butler National has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.