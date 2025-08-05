Short Interest in CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG) Grows By 434.6%

CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,900 shares, agrowthof434.6% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CCM Global Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CCMG opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. CCM Global Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Get CCM Global Equity ETF alerts:

About CCM Global Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The CCM Global Equity ETF (CCMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invest in equity securities across all market capitalizations from around the world, including emerging markets. CCMG was launched on Jan 18, 2024 and is issued by CCM.

Receive News & Ratings for CCM Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCM Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.