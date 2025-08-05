Short Interest in CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG) Grows By 434.6%

CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,900 shares, agrowthof434.6% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CCM Global Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:CCMG opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. CCM Global Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.
About CCM Global Equity ETF
