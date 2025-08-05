Short Interest in FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Expands By 447.6%

FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,500 shares, agrowthof447.6% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FUPBY opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. FUCHS has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.90 million. FUCHS had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FUCHS will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

