Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Rises By 135.1%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,400 shares, agrowthof135.1% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AGNG stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76.
Global X Aging Population ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Aging Population ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.