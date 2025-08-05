Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Rises By 135.1%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,400 shares, agrowthof135.1% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGNG stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Global X Aging Population ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.